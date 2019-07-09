Nigerian banks must pile on the risk to meet new loan rules

The New York Times shows how not to write an Africa job advert
A Nigerian central bank directive which obliges banks to have a minimum loan to deposit ratio of 60% by the end of September is intended to force banks to lend more to the real economy and buy fewer government securities.
Analysts fear that the speed of the move risks a deterioration in asset quality.
Loan ratios at Nigerian banks shrank between 2016 and 2018 as slower economic growth and high yields on government securities prompted banks to load up on lower-risk assets.
The new move encourages lending to small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), mortgages and consumer loans by overweighting these loans at 150%.
That aims to encourage banks to accept the risk of an increase in non-performing loans (NPLs).
Banks that fail to meet the new threshold will have to pay half of the shortfall as an additional cash reserve requirement.
Moody’s argues that banks will be forced to diversify their lending, so reducing concentration risk, and says that most have already complied.
According to Abimbola, Zenith Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) and Stanbic are most affected as they have loan ratios lower than the threshold.
Abimbola argues that it’s unusual for banks to increase their loan books by more than 10% in a whole year.
Charles Robertson, global chief economist at Renaissance Capital, says that a market-friendly option would be for the government to close its budget deficit.
Bottom Line: Tackling the deficit and inflation would be safer ways for Nigeria to increase lending than a rapid loading of risk onto the banks.
