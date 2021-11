The company is planning at least three to four investments before year-end, and plans to back between eight and ten startups next year, Fouad says in Cairo. CVentures has used less than 20% of its current fund size, so “we have a lot of room to grow,” he says. CIB is Egypt’s largest private commercial bank.

Fintech development in Egypt has lagged behind other African countries. About two-thirds of Egypt’s population are without access to banking services.