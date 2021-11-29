DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Extending an Olive Branch

Nigeria: Could amnesty for Nnamdi Kanu end Biafra agitations in the southeast?

By Akin Irede
Posted on Monday, 29 November 2021 10:36

Nnamdi Kanu (via Twitter/@BiafranTweets)

Despite facing terrorism charges, Nnamdi Kanu, who leads Nigeria’s most powerful secessionist groups, is now being considered for amnesty by President Muhammadu Buhari. But can this end the agitations?

In 2012, a little known activist, Nnamdi Kanu, gathered alongside other protesters in front of the Nigerian High Commission in London, to demonstrate against the killing of innocent civilians by terrorist organisation, Boko Haram.

Kanu said he was determined to ensure that Nigeria did not disintegrate and that it must be protected from evil forces.

In a viral video, he said: “We are protesting [over] the killing of families by people who are determined to tear the country apart and it is not something we support, it is not something we would like to see continue.

READ MORE Nigeria: Who is Nnamdi Kanu? From Biafra secession, to follower incitation

