While he undertook a vast inventory of the main mining contracts signed under the Joseph Kabila era, Félix Tshisekedi also launched a legal battle against Dan Gertler, who remained close to the former president.

The oil assets of the Israeli billionaire, placed under sanction by the US Treasury in 2017 on suspicion of corruption, are also targeted.

The Congolese state mandated Rachida Dati, a former minister under Nicolas Sarkozy, and the Parisian law firm Oplus – founded by Olivier Pardo, also a lawyer of the polemicist Éric Zemmour and former counsel to the Equatorial Guinean state – to file a request for arbitration before the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Paris.