Tanzania: Director Amil Shivji puts Tanzanian cinema on the global map with ‘Tug of War’

Nigeria 2023: Tinubu’s team bets the farm on a Muslim/Muslim ticket
Ahead of the 2023 Presidential election in Nigeria, frontline candidate Bola Tinubu is planning to break with tradition by picking a fellow Muslim ... as his running mate in order to receive support in the predominantly Muslim North. It is a move which is unsettling many in the predominantly Christian South. Several associates of the former governor have revealed to The Africa Report how Tinubu plans to win if he gets the APC Presidential ticket -- including on how he plans to capture the South-South vote.