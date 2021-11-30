Soludo fought off Nigeria’s two leading political parties, winning the support of the people in Anambra’s governorship election in the southeast. Ahead of his inauguration in March next year, there are mixed expectations with regards to his ability to engineer true change in the state, which is renowned for its industrial exploits. Will he be a true reformer or a flash in the pan?
Nigeria: Which Soludo will govern Anambra, the economist or the politician?
Charles Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was recently elected into another governorship seat — this time, a political position in which he will lead the southeast Anambra state. As he officially takes over from the incumbent Willie Obiano in March 2022, his past throws up various expectations of what he could bring on board while leading Anambra as governor.