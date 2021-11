The interim interdict, prepared by environmental law firm Cullinan & Associates, has been filed with the Eastern Cape Division of the Grahamstown High Court. The court will consider the application on Dec 1 in a virtual hearing.

Shell is under legal and investor pressure to align its strategy with the Paris climate accords. In May, a court in The Hague ordered Shell to reduce its worldwide CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030 versus 2019, a ruling which the company is appealing. Shell says that its oil production peaked in 2019 and its output will decline by 1-2% a year, including divestments, until 2030.