DRC allows Uganda’s army to enter Congolese territory to fight the ADF

The rumour had been circulating for several days in Kinshasa, but now there seems to be some confirmation. On 26 November, Tshisekedi gave his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, permission to send his troops to Ituri and North Kivu. Several diplomatic sources have verified this information.

The Congolese head of state has informed Bintou Keita, the head of Monusco, of his decision to allow the entry of the Ugandan military (UPDF). According to one of our sources, however, Tshisekedi has only given a verbal agreement and his Ugandan counterpart is now waiting for written confirmation.