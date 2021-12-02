DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Joining forces

DRC allows Uganda’s army to enter Congolese territory to fight the ADF

By Romain Gras
Posted on Thursday, 2 December 2021 10:11

Congolese soldiers at the scene of an ADF attack in which at least 16 people were killed, near Oicha, 23 July 2021. Al-hadji Kudra Maliro/AP/SIPA

One week after a double explosion in Kampala, the DRC’s President Félix Tshisekedi has reportedly authorised the Ugandan army to enter Congolese territory to fight the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). This strategy is not without risk.

The rumour had been circulating for several days in Kinshasa, but now there seems to be some confirmation. On 26 November, Tshisekedi gave his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, permission to send his troops to Ituri and North Kivu. Several diplomatic sources have verified this information.

The Congolese head of state has informed Bintou Keita, the head of Monusco, of his decision to allow the entry of the Ugandan military (UPDF). According to one of our sources, however, Tshisekedi has only given a verbal agreement and his Ugandan counterpart is now waiting for written confirmation.

READ MORE Uganda/DRC: Kampala offers security and roads for minerals

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics