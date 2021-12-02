Guinea: Condé transferred to wife’s residence in Conakry suburbs

Is this a stopover on the way to his residence in the Kipé district, which is currently under reconstruction? Since his fall on 5 September, Alpha Condé has been living under the same roof as his nemesis, Mamadi Doumbouya: first, at the Special Forces Group’s headquarters, located at the entrance to the Kaloum peninsula, and then at the Mohammed V Palace.

On 28 November, the former president was transferred to his wife Djénè Kaba’s residence, which is located in the district of Dixinn Landréah, within the suburbs of Conakry.

The former first lady’s residence is part of the Cité ministérielle, which is where Condé’s former ministers used to live, until they had to leave after the coup d’état. It is located on the seafront, near the northern corniche that runs from the Bellevue district to the 8 November Bridge, which is the gateway to downtown Kaloum.

Looted residence

Condé’s wife has been in France, where she lives in a flat in Paris’ 13th arrondissement, since 28 May. She left for health reasons and has not been back to Guinea since, just like several of the former regime’s barons who were abroad when the coup took place. In Conakry, the security around the residence – which had been lifted after the former first lady left – was put back in place.

The article continues below Free download Get your free PDF: Top 200 banks 2019 The race to transform Complete the form and download, for free, the highlights from The Africa Report’s Exclusive Ranking of Africa’s top 200 banks from last year. Get your free PDF by completing the following form Email Address * Title * Last name * First name * Country * Industry * Position * Get information from Jeune Afrique Media Group: subscription deals, special offers… Close By downloading this PDF you agree to subscribe to The Africa Report Daily newsletter SUCCESS ERROR

“Alpha Condé needs space,” says a former ruling party leader. “He was more or less confined to the Mohamed V Palace. Mamadi Doumbouya wanted to move him a long time ago. Since he left the People’s Palace [headquarters of the Special Forces Group], he had to go to his wife’s residence.”

According to our source, this transfer was postponed for two reasons. Firstly, the residence was looted and secondly, due to the first lady’s absence. “She is recovering and should be back soon,” says our source. In addition, before welcoming the former president, the residence had to be repainted.

A sign in the direction of Ecowas?

Dixinn Landréah “is ideal, since it is located in the green zone,” says our source from within the RPG Arc-en-Ciel, Condé’s party, who says that he does not know if the former president will eventually move into his residence in Kipé.

Africa Insight Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

According to one of Conde’s former ministers, his trip is “probably a way to meet Ecowas’ requirements, ahead of the 12 December summit”, which will be devoted to Guinea’s political transition. The sub-regional organisation is insisting, among other things, that the junta release the deposed president. The Guinean authorities, who have not yet commented on this latest development, have provided repeated assurances that he will remain in Guinea.