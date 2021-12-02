DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Passing the buck

Guinea: Condé transferred to wife’s residence in Conakry suburbs

By Diawo Barry
Posted on Thursday, 2 December 2021 09:38

Alpha Condé in January 2020 in Britain. © Henry Nicholls/REUTERS

On 28 November, Guinea’s deposed president Alpha Condé was transferred to the former first lady’s residence. He had been held at the Mohammed V Place, which houses the presidency, ever since the Mamadi Doumbouya-led coup took place.

Is this a stopover on the way to his residence in the Kipé district, which is currently under reconstruction? Since his fall on 5 September, Alpha Condé has been living under the same roof as his nemesis, Mamadi Doumbouya: first, at the Special Forces Group’s headquarters, located at the entrance to the Kaloum peninsula, and then at the Mohammed V Palace.

On 28 November, the former president was transferred to his wife Djénè Kaba’s residence, which is located in the district of Dixinn Landréah, within the suburbs of Conakry.

READ MORE Army reform in Guinea: Will Mamady Doumbouya succeed where Alpha Condé failed?

The former first lady’s residence is part of the Cité ministérielle, which is where Condé’s former ministers used to live, until they had to leave after the coup d’état. It is located on the seafront, near the northern corniche that runs from the Bellevue district to the 8 November Bridge, which is the gateway to downtown Kaloum.

Looted residence

Condé’s wife has been in France, where she lives in a flat in Paris’ 13th arrondissement, since 28 May. She left for health reasons and has not been back to Guinea since, just like several of the former regime’s barons who were abroad when the coup took place. In Conakry, the security around the residence – which had been lifted after the former first lady left – was put back in place.

“Alpha Condé needs space,” says a former ruling party leader. “He was more or less confined to the Mohamed V Palace. Mamadi Doumbouya wanted to move him a long time ago. Since he left the People’s Palace [headquarters of the Special Forces Group], he had to go to his wife’s residence.”

According to our source, this transfer was postponed for two reasons. Firstly, the residence was looted and secondly, due to the first lady’s absence. “She is recovering and should be back soon,” says our source. In addition, before welcoming the former president, the residence had to be repainted.

A sign in the direction of Ecowas?

Dixinn Landréah “is ideal, since it is located in the green zone,” says our source from within the RPG Arc-en-Ciel, Condé’s party, who says that he does not know if the former president will eventually move into his residence in Kipé.

READ MORE Guinea: Where and in what condition is President Alpha Condé being held?

According to one of Conde’s former ministers, his trip is “probably a way to meet Ecowas’ requirements, ahead of the 12 December summit”, which will be devoted to Guinea’s political transition. The sub-regional organisation is insisting, among other things, that the junta release the deposed president. The Guinean authorities, who have not yet commented on this latest development, have provided repeated assurances that he will remain in Guinea.

Understand Africa's tomorrow... today

We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.

View subscription options
Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics