“We are in conversation with some of the world’s Tier 1 VCs, mainly in the US. We are also speaking to VCs in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. While we cannot name them until the round is closed, they include notable VCs known for investing in companies at our stage,” Tosin Eniolorunda, CEO at TeamApt tells The Africa Report.
Nigeria – TeamApt eyes unicorn status, looks to become Africa’s largest digital bank
A Nigerian fintech startup, TeamApt, which provides financial services to the underserved mass market in Africa, is eyeing the unicorn status on the back of nearly $50bn in yearly transactions, as it seeks to raise a Series C funding round ‘at well over $1bn in valuation from some of the world's biggest investors’. TeamApt could be the fifth unicorn from the Nigerian fintech ecosystem, following Interswich, Opay, Flutterwave and most recently, Andela.