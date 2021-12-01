Nigeria – TeamApt eyes unicorn status, looks to become Africa’s largest digital bank

A Two-sided Ecosystem

A Nigerian fintech startup, TeamApt, which provides financial services to the underserved mass market in Africa, is eyeing the unicorn status on the back of nearly $50bn in yearly transactions, as it seeks to raise a Series C funding round ‘at well over $1bn in valuation from some of the world's biggest investors’. TeamApt could be the fifth unicorn from the Nigerian fintech ecosystem, following Interswich, Opay, Flutterwave and most recently, Andela.