DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

civil war

Ethiopia: ‘Tigrayan youth are falling like leaves,’ says PM Abiy

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Wednesday, 1 December 2021 18:41

Ethiopia’s prime minister Abiy Ahmed in a video broadcast on state media that shows him facing the TPLF rebels on the frontline. ©/AP/SIPA

On 30 November, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged rebels in Tigray to surrender, saying government forces were closing in on victory. It comes just a week after the PM pledged to lead military operations on the frontline.

“Tigrayan youth are falling like leaves. They should know that they have been defeated and surrender starting from today,” Abiy Ahmed, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, told state media that aired on 30 November.

Abiy Ahmed goes to the front

Tuesday’s video is the latest in a series showing Ahmed in fatigues with soldiers who appear to be in the Afar region, which has been the scene of fighting in recent weeks as Tigrayan fighters attempt to take control of a strategic road linking Djibouti to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

On Monday 28 November, state media reported that the army controlled the lowland Afar town of Chifra, while on Tuesday, Ahmed said that these successes would be repeated on the western front in the Amhara region. “The enemy has been defeated. We have achieved an unthinkable victory […]. Now, in the west, we will repeat this victory,” he said.

READ MORE Ethiopia: Prime minister Abiy Ahmed starts his five-year term

However, on Monday, a spokesperson for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) described the Ethiopian military deployment as a “circus” involving “farcical war games.”

Fears of a rebel march on the capital prompted the US, France, the UK, Greece and other countries to ask their citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible late last week.

READ MORE Ethiopia - Tigray: Fears grow of 'descent into warlordism' if TPLF takes Addis

Faced with the TPLF’ advance, the Ethiopian authorities led both a military and communication counter-offensive. State media broadcasted images of the prime minister on the frontline.

Furthermore, a decree was published on 25 November stipulating that it isforbidden to distribute in any communication systems any military movements, battlefield outcomes” that were not officially published by the government. “Security forces will take necessary measures on those who have been found to violate” the order; a possible warning to news outlets and social media accounts that have reported on rebel claims of territorial gains.

Humanitarian crisis

The government also banned the population from “using different types of media platforms to directly or indirectly support the terrorist group”, referring to the TPLF, as well as any mention of a “transitional government.” On 24 November, the Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC) had called for hostilities to end and to establish an “interim administration” that would open negotiations with all parties with the aim of forming a “fully inclusive national transitional government.”

READ MORE Ethiopia: Who is Jaal Marroo, the military leader in charge of the OLA?

Since November 2020, the civil war between government forces and TPLF fighters has left thousands dead, more than 2 million displaced and a humanitarian crisis. The World Food Programme (WFP) estimates that 9.4 million people are suffering from hunger “as a direct result of the ongoing conflict” in Tigray, but also in the Amhara and Afar regions, where the conflict has spread.

“The Amhara region [where fighting is currently taking place] has seen the largest increase in numbers, with 3.7 million people now in urgent need of food aid,” the WFP said in a statement on 26 November.

With AFP

Understand Africa's tomorrow... today

We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.

View subscription options
Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa attends a rally against Western sanctions in Harare
same script, different cast?

Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa’s crackdown on civil society mirrors Mugabe’s era

At the dawn of his presidency, Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa promised a new era marked by rule of law, democracy and good governance. When the ... military deposed Robert Mugabe in 2017 after 40 years of authoritarian leadership, Zimbabweans hoped that his legacy of political violence, repressive laws and restrictions on freedom of expression and association would disappear with him. However, four years on, civil society spaces are once again under attack.