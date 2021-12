During a congressional hearing on US-Africa policy on Wednesday, Molly Phee, the assistant secretary of state for African affairs announced that she will dispatch her deputy, Michael Gonzales, to Conakry this week. Gonzales is carrying a letter to Prime Minister Mohamed Beavogui, a former civil servant who was installed by the military in October.

READ MORE Coup in Guinea: What we know about the putsch that toppled Alpha Conde

Phee said she also met with Ambassador Kerfalla Yansane in Washington on Tuesday.

“The purpose of both of these engagements,” Phee told Congress, “was to talk to the transitional government of the importance of moving forward in the coming year to set an electoral calendar and to get Guinea back on track in terms of its return to democracy.”