The EAC’s council of ministers gave their approval at a meeting in Tanzania in November. The final decision will be made by the EAC heads of state.

Though the necessary political will for membership exists within the EAC, the situation in the DRC is “less clear”, Francois Conradie, lead political economist at Oxford Economics Africa in Cape Town, tells The Africa Report. The country is “not really East African” and much of its political class, especially Lingala and French speakers, will be “wary of giving up rights to a body on the other side of the continent”, he says.