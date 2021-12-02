DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Internal fighting

DRC: A discreet palace war is taking place within Tshisekedi’s inner circle

By Jeune Afrique
Posted on Thursday, 2 December 2021 17:38

François Beya, Fortunat Biselele and Corneille Nangaa. © Photomontage / Photos: DR; DR; Gwenn Dubourthoumieu for JA

Several people close to the DRC’s President Felix Tshisekedi, including advisors, ministers and even securocrats, have been trying to unpick a mining dispute for several weeks now.

Tshisekedi has entrusted unravelling the mystery to his trusted security adviser to François Beya: when Emirati investor showed up to invest in a mining project, it was found to be not for sale.

The affair starts with Corneille Nangaa, the former president of the Commission Electorale Nationale Indépendante (Ceni).

At the end of his term, Nangaa declared his assets to the Constitutional Court. In a letter dated 26 November that we were able to access, the Ceni’s honorary president listed – among the assets in his possession – seven vehicles, including three that belong to his wife, Yvette Lubala Nazinda.

READ MORE DRC: President Félix Tshisekedi under pressure from the UN

