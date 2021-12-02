Egypt/Sudan: Could a military government in Khartoum be good news for Cairo?

In 1995, former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak arrived in Addis Ababa to attend the opening of an Organisation of African Unity summit. He would have never believed that upon his arrival, and for the third time in 22 months, his enemies would try to take his life, but in vain.

The motorcade which carried Mubarak – who had just landed in the Ethiopian capital – had reached the Palestine Embassy near Meskel Square, when two vehicles blocked its path and gunmen started shooting at the president’s car. Two of his bodyguards were killed, and the president was whisked away to the airport to return to Cairo.

READ MORE Sudan officially taken off US terror list

Egypt accused Sudanese leader Hasan al-Turabi, while Ethiopia severed diplomatic relations with Sudan. Cairo also managed to have the UN Security Council impose sanctions on Sudan, with the USA adding the African country to its list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

It was not until December 2020 that the Trump administration removed Sudan from the list, but the dynamics of power between both countries had already changed, following the 2011 uprising that shook Egypt and the rest of the region.

With radical domestic changes and a noticeable political absence in the international scene, the ensuing chaos exposed Egypt’s weak power structure. Cairo became more reliant on Gulf states as its economy became volatile. This power vacuum has waned Egypt’s influence on Sudan and the rest of the Horn of Africa.