DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Shared Interest

Egypt/Sudan: Could a military government in Khartoum be good news for Cairo?

By Mourad R. Kamel
Posted on Thursday, 2 December 2021 19:19

Egypt Sudan
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi meets Sudan's Gen. Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, March. 6, 2021. (Presidency of Sudan via AP)

While the international community criticised the military coup led by Sudan’s General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in October, its neighbour Egypt kept a neutral position, leading many to wonder if Khartoum’s military government is an asset to Cairo?

In 1995, former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak arrived in Addis Ababa to attend the opening of an Organisation of African Unity summit. He would have never believed that upon his arrival, and for the third time in 22 months, his enemies would try to take his life, but in vain.

The motorcade which carried Mubarak – who had just landed in the Ethiopian capital – had reached the Palestine Embassy near Meskel Square, when two vehicles blocked its path and gunmen started shooting at the president’s car. Two of his bodyguards were killed, and the president was whisked away to the airport to return to Cairo.

READ MORE Sudan officially taken off US terror list

Egypt accused Sudanese leader Hasan al-Turabi, while Ethiopia severed diplomatic relations with Sudan. Cairo also managed to have the UN Security Council impose sanctions on Sudan, with the USA adding the African country to its list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

It was not until December 2020 that the Trump administration removed Sudan from the list, but the dynamics of power between both countries had already changed, following the 2011 uprising that shook Egypt and the rest of the region.

With radical domestic changes and a noticeable political absence in the international scene, the ensuing chaos exposed Egypt’s weak power structure. Cairo became more reliant on Gulf states as its economy became volatile. This power vacuum has waned Egypt’s influence on Sudan and the rest of the Horn of Africa.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics