Talking Africa podcast

Angola emerged blinking from its civil war in 2002.

The post-war reconstruction coincided with huge rise in oil prices, and the rise of China’s presence in Africa.

Some $600bn was generated in oil sales over that period. A large chunk of it went missing.

So where did all the money go? Who are the characters involved? What is being done to get it back?

In the latest edition of The Africa Report magazine, we investigate.

For the full article, bother your newsagent for a copy, or subscribe online here.