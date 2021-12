Confusion reigns in the 275-seat legislature. Ghana’s hung parliament has 137 MPs each for the government and the opposition, with the balance of power hanging on one independent candidate.

And squabbles over constitutional interpretations may come back to haunt to government.

The opposition’s main concerns were with the government’s planned introduction of a 1.75% value tax on electronic financial transactions starting in January 2022 and the reintroduction of a controversial deal on mineral royalties (Ghana is Africa’s largest gold producer).