On 17 November, Sonko left many Kenyans dumbfounded after he posted a series of videos and audio clips on social media alleging grand corruption in the judiciary.

One of the video clips, now referred to as ‘sonko leaks’, showed High Court Judge Said Chitembwe discussing a court case involving a parcel of land with the former Nairobi governor and two other individuals, at his Nairobi residence. The clip, which went viral, raised questions on the integrity and independence of the judiciary.