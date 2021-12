Libya: Election uncertainty

Libya is to hold national elections on 24 December and turn a page on the conflict that has raged since the overthrow of former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Eastern rebel leader Khalifa Haftar could still play the role of spoiler, an estimated 20,000 mercenaries are still in the country and the Libya conflict is a theatre for the geopolitical competition between global powers including Russia, Turkey and their allies.