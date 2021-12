Free trade creates an opening for Nigerian industries to achieve scale and diversify the economy away from oil dependence, says Anatogu, who is also executive secretary of Nigeria’s National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). African free trade is “ a platform for global exports. It’s the catalyst that starts everything.”

AfCFTA aims to redefine Africa’s landscape of fragmented, uncompetitive national markets which have made it harder for economies to escape dependence on commodities such as oil. Some have argued that the benefits of African free trade will be loaded in favour of smaller countries like Rwanda which will gain access to large export markets.