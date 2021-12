Joséphine Baker, who was moved to the Pantheon on 30 November 2021, was not yet a spy in the service of Free France when she first landed in Algeria.

It was on a cold but sunny Tuesday, 1 December 1931, when the star of the music hall arrived in Algeria with her husband and two of his collaborators for a short tour of the capital’s theatres. On the station platform, she was greeted by a delegation from Racing Universitaire d’Alger, the sports club of which she had become patron a few months earlier.