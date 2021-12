It is exactly 14 months to Nigeria’s highly anticipated election, but very few have publicly declared their intention to contest the presidency even as consultations and low key electioneering begin. With President Muhammadu Buhari, a Muslim northerner, almost at the end of his tenure, the question on which region will produce the next president has started dominating the political discourse in Nigeria, a nation deeply divided along religious and ethnic lines.

Nigeria’s north has 19 states out of which 15 are predominantly Muslim, while the south, which is much smaller geographically, has 17 states out of which 13 are Christian dominated. In a bid to ensure fairness, the PDP introduced a system in 1999 known as zoning, which allows for rotation of power between the north and the south every eight years.

However, the death of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2010 altered this equation. Then Vice President Goodluck Jonathan completed Yar’Adua’s first tenure and ran for a fresh term of four years. In 2015, Jonathan again contested for another four years, a move which pitted him against the north, which felt cheated and alienated.

This discontent among the northerners was exploited by the All Progressives Congress in 2015 and its candidate, Buhari, would eventually bring an end to the PDP’s 16-year rule. Many in the PDP still believe that had the party picked a northern candidate in 2015, it would have been able to split Buhari’s massive votes in the north and retain power.