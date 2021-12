Adama Barrow won more than 53% of the vote, according to results published by the electoral commission on 5 December, the day after the election. His main challenger, Ousainou Darboe, obtained 27.7% of the vote.

Alieu Momarr Njai, chairman of the commission, told reporters that Barrow was “duly elected to serve as president of the Republic of the Gambia.”

“We reject the results”