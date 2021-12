Towards the end of October this year, the federal government of Nigeria closed the prequalification phase for the concession of Nigeria’s four major airports. This comes three years after the current government first disclosed its plans to liberalise the sector.

The four airports to be concessioned are the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; and Port Harcourt International Airport.