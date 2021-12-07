Uganda struggles to corroborate ‘successes’ against remote ADF rebels in DRC

The joint operation in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, codenamed Operation Shuja, started in the morning hours of 30 November with an artillery and aerial bombing of four ADF bases. At the time, Brig. Gen. Flavia Byekwaso boasted that the targets were “accurately hit”.

Meanwhile, the land forces commander, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has been touting the “tremendous successes” of the joint operation.