On 11 March 2019, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje was on the verge of defeat, trailing Abba Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by over 26,000 votes. The development threw panic into the camp of the APC because of the sheer importance of Kano, a state which has historically produced the highest number of votes in the country.

However, it was also an ego thing. How could Abba, a political greenhorn, who is the son-in-law of Ganduje’s former boss turned foe, Rabiu Kwankwaso, defeat a sitting governor?