The Treasury Department has sanctioned businessman Alain Mukonda and 12 entities associated with him for allegedly helping Gertler circumvent sanctions against him. The Donald Trump administration first sanctioned the Israeli billionaire in December 2017 for allegedly striking corrupt deals with then-President Joseph Kabila to exploit the country’s rich deposits of copper, diamonds and other resources.

According to the Treasury Department, Mukonda made 16 cash deposits totalling between $11m and $13.5m into accounts of companies he incorporated that ultimately belong to Gertler’s family.