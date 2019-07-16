Nairobi regulators crack down on insider trading

The ‘missing middle’ and getting young South Africans into farming are key puzzles in the land debate
Persistent unemployment has become synonymous with the youth experience across South Africa.
By Morris Kiruga, in Nairobi
Posted on Tuesday, 16 July 2019 17:50
Kenya’s capital markets regulator fined three stockbrokers and suspended them for one and three years, in a high-profile insider trading case that threatened to derail the takeover of a listed oil company.
The investigation, which was triggered by large stock purchases in the lead up to the takeover announcement, focused on electronic evidence obtained from DeSimone and Satchu’s communications. Their devices were seized in a raid on 15 January, as the regulator investigated the purchase of 66.8m shares.
The enforcement actions, announced by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) on 8 July, are part of a larger crackdown on financial misconduct in Kenya’s capital markets. The three men were accused of using insider information to recommend the purchase of KenolKobil shares in the weeks before Rubis Energie, a French downstream oil firm, made its takeover announcement for the Kenyan company.
The trades were made through Kestrel Capital, which also had to give up KSh9.9m in the enforcement actions. “Kestrel voluntarily entered the settlement neither admitting nor denying liability thereby closing the insider trading investigations in respect to Kestrel as an entity,” the CMA said in a statement.
Kenol Kobil CEO David Ohana, who led the regional downstream oil company’s turnaround to profitability, was also investigated but later cleared after voluntarily cooperating with the regulator. Ohana also resigned in April in the midst of the insider trading investigation.
Aly-Khan Satchu, whose primary defence was that he recommended the stock purchases “based on independent market research”, according to an investigation report, is appealing the enforcement actions on questions of the legality of the process.
The CMA has been cracking down on financial misconduct:
The bottom line: While these two cases had significantly higher penalties than the Kenol Kobil case, the extensive investigation into electronic communications and high-profile nature of the case were unprecedented. Meanwhile, the oil company was delisted from the stock exchange in May, after nearly 60 years on the bourse.
