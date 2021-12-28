South Africa: Top 20 songs of 2021 to keep you dancing

Lash’itekkie🔥💃
Kenya: Kenyatta continues to hurl mud at Ruto, and boost Raila
President Uhuru Kenyatta has in the recent past upped the ante in the succession battle, portraying his estranged deputy as corrupt, overambitious ... and an outright opportunist. The million-dollar question is: Will the mud hurled at William Ruto stick?