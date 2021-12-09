DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

ELECTION 2022

Kenya’s newest political alliance hits a rough patch

By Jeff Otieno
Posted on Thursday, 9 December 2021 22:44, updated on Friday, 10 December 2021 17:10

Raila Odinga's candidacy looms over the One Kenya Alliance (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Once touted as the country's ‘third political force’, the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) is currently going through a rough patch amid deep-seated mistrust among its members.

Will the centre hold, or is this just another overrated coalition destined to end in the political dustbin?

On 25 March, opposition politicians Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula and Gideon Moi held a press conference to announce that they were bringing their four mid-sized political parties together.

READ MORE Kenya: What's next for Nasa, the opposition alliance, after its break-up?

Days earlier, the first three parties had abandoned the moribund National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition after falling out with the leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, Raila Odinga, who is also in the race for the presidency.

