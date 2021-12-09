Kenya’s newest political alliance hits a rough patch

Will the centre hold, or is this just another overrated coalition destined to end in the political dustbin?

On 25 March, opposition politicians Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula and Gideon Moi held a press conference to announce that they were bringing their four mid-sized political parties together.

Days earlier, the first three parties had abandoned the moribund National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition after falling out with the leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, Raila Odinga, who is also in the race for the presidency.