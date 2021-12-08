DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Chicken and Egg

South Africa: Eskom needs more capacity just to stand still, COO Oberholzer says

By David Whitehouse
Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Eskom electricity pylons in Soweto in November 2019. David Whitehouse/ The Africa Report.

South Africa needs extra power generation capacity just to allow regular maintenance of existing coal-fired plants, Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer told an online briefing.

Heavy capex is needed for maintenance, but additional capacity is also needed to be able to take units down, he said. “Extra capacity is needed just to maintain what we have,” before any of the ageing plants are closed.

According to the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) at Stellenbosch University, Eskom’s core problem is a sustained decline in the availability of installed generation capacity due to lack of maintenance of ageing coal-fired power stations. Until additional private-sector power generation capacity is available, the BER says, loadshedding will remain a constraint on South Africa’s GDP growth.

