DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

hard talk

Tidjane Thiam: ‘African countries must engage in dialogue and define some rules of the game.’

By Julien Clémençot
Posted on Tuesday, 7 December 2021 19:09

Tidjane Thiam, 2 December 2021 in the RFI studios. © FRANÇOIS GRIVELET FOR JA

At 60 years old, and freed from the constraints that big bosses from listed companies usually have, Ivorian-French investor Tidjane Thiam finally feels like he can speak freely.

Crédit Suisse’s former managing director divides his time between heading his investment fund, Freedom, which raised $345m in March, and a number of other commitments, notably aimed at helping the continent.

In 2020, at the request of South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, the African Union (AU) appointed him as a special envoy so that he could help develop a Covid response with other experts.

READ MORE Final chapter for Tidjane Thiam's Credit Suisse saga?

Thiam, a former minister who may be running for president in 2025, is a guest on the latest episode of our economic programme that we co-host with Radio-France Internationale (RFI).

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics