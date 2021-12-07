Tidjane Thiam: ‘African countries must engage in dialogue and define some rules of the game.’

Crédit Suisse’s former managing director divides his time between heading his investment fund, Freedom, which raised $345m in March, and a number of other commitments, notably aimed at helping the continent.

In 2020, at the request of South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, the African Union (AU) appointed him as a special envoy so that he could help develop a Covid response with other experts.

Thiam, a former minister who may be running for president in 2025, is a guest on the latest episode of our economic programme that we co-host with Radio-France Internationale (RFI).