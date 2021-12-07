DRC: Under what conditions has Vital Kamerhe been released?

A year and a half after he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for corruption and embezzlement in the 100 days trial – a sentence reduced to 13 years on appeal – Vital Kamerhe was provisionally released on 6 December. The Court of Cassation made this decision following a legal battle led by his lawyers, whose team was slightly reshuffled.

Augustin Fataki wa Luhindi and Pulusi Eka Hugues have recently joined the case. The latter, who had obtained the release of Dr Eteni Longondo, a former health minister and UDPS executive, played a key role.

Discretion and limited scope