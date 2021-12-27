This is part 6 of an 8-part series
Game changers: Innocent Kabandana and Pascal Muhizi, Rwandan officers who overcome jihadists
“African armies: why are they so bad?” A few years ago, after noting increasing conflicts and the inability of the armed forces to rectify them, we dared to ask this deliberately provocative question, causing something of a scandal on the continent. But asking a question does not prevent us from qualifying the answer, nor even from recognising encouraging victories when they do occur.