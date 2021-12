This is part 8 of an 8-part series

In 2020, Africa warmed up faster than the global average, though the continent is only responsible for 7% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. From flooding in the DRC; plagues of locusts spreading from Ethiopia to Uganda; fires in Algeria; to rising sea levels from Benin to Senegal, extreme weather events have multiplied. To make matters worse, the target of $100bn a year – accorded by the countries of the north (the main polluters) to those of the south (a quarter of which is for Africa) to enable them to adapt to climate change – has not been met.