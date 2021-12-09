DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

BANKING ON TRADE

AfCFTA: How Afreximbank is ‘rising to the moment’ to bolster intra-Africa trade  

By Xolisa Phillip, in Johannesburg
Posted on Thursday, 9 December 2021 14:04

Benedict Okey Oramah
Benedict Okey Oramah, president and chairman of the board of directors at the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Grigorov/TASS/Sipa USA Host Photo Agency

The second edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2021 in Durban - organised by Afreximbank, the African Union (AU), and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat - ended by exceeding its $40bn target, with Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa having concluded the most number of deals.

When it comes to trade fairs, “if we don’t have money, we can’t do much. It costs about $20m to do [a trade fair]”, says Benedict Oramah, the president and chairperson of Afreximbank. For that estimated $20m price tag, the recent IATF generated $42.1bn in trade and investment deals.

In terms of deal numbers, South Africa, Egypt, and Nigeria are the leading countries. South Africa concluded a total of 94 deals at the event. As for values, Nigeria and Egypt are in the lead, followed by South Africa, with the latter garnering a rounded $3bn. Overall, more than 500 business deals contributed to the $42.1bn.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business