AfCFTA: How Afreximbank is ‘rising to the moment’ to bolster intra-Africa trade  

When it comes to trade fairs, “if we don’t have money, we can’t do much. It costs about $20m to do [a trade fair]”, says Benedict Oramah, the president and chairperson of Afreximbank. For that estimated $20m price tag, the recent IATF generated $42.1bn in trade and investment deals.

In terms of deal numbers, South Africa, Egypt, and Nigeria are the leading countries. South Africa concluded a total of 94 deals at the event. As for values, Nigeria and Egypt are in the lead, followed by South Africa, with the latter garnering a rounded $3bn. Overall, more than 500 business deals contributed to the $42.1bn.