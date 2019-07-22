South African telco MTN looks to fintech to diversify

Finance: After its acquisition, Attijariwafa Bank is struggling in Egypt
Two years after the acquisition of Barclays' Egypt subsidiary, the Moroccan firm Attijariwafa Bank recorded very disappointing results.
By Brendan Peacock
Posted on Monday, 22 July 2019 15:30
MTN has announced a partnership with South Africa-based financial services group Sanlam to sell high-end insurance products like life cover and funeral policies into South Africa through digital-only channels.
What do big telecoms companies do when their traditional cash cow – selling voice minutes – runs dry? Find a new one, of course.
Aiming to bring non-voice revenue above 50% in the next few years, MTN CEO Rob Shuter says Africa’s largest mobile operator will increase its focus on fintech and digital services sold over its network, which boasts more than 200 million subscribers across the continent and in the Middle East.
In 2016, MTN announced a partnership called aYo with MMI Holdings to sell micro-insurance products across Africa. Andrew Culbert, group executive for insurance at MTN, says that venture has been extremely successful and continues to expand.
The Sanlam partnership will be focused on the highly competitive and saturated insurance market, targeting only LSMs 6 upwards.
To meet an age of instant gratification Culbert says Sanlam has delivered an insurtech platform which delivers customer support in real time, which he says will build trust to develop MTN’s brand equity beyond being a mobile network operator.
Jean Pierre Verster, CEO of Protea Capital Management, says insurance is traditionally expensive to sell because it’s a grudge purchase.
Verster says he does not see MTN’s moves into the financial services space materially boosting group revenue in the near term. “MTN needs to educate the market and build trust in the financial services space, and much depends on execution, but it is already a competitive space and hard going.”
Most mobile operators in developed markets have gone for the “triple play” model of not only acting as the digital distribution platform for voice and streaming services but also owning the content.
Bottom line: “There is no clear answer to replacing the cash cow which was voice services. If there was, all mobile operators would be adapting in the same way,” says Verster.
The South African company DRDGold Limited, which abandoned underground mining operations to exploit surface gold tailings, has closer links to shareholder Sibanye-Stillwater but it struggling to turn a big profit due to electricity and other problems.
