US – Morocco: Congress to restrict military cooperation with Rabat over Western Sahara

After several weeks of negotiations between members of the House and Senate over the FY 2022 National Defense Authorisation Act (NDAA), lawmakers released their compromise bill on Tuesday. The House quickly passed it by a vote of 363 to 70, with the Senate poised to follow suit in the coming days.

The compromise nixed several Africa-related provisions that were in the Senate bill, but kept a few of them, including language that seeks to compel Rabat to work towards a political settlement in the Western Sahara, despite the Donald Trump administration’s recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the territory.