Nigeria’s Paga plans Ethiopia and crypto expansions in 2022, CEO says

The company has a license to operate in Ethiopia. As yet there is no date to start operations there, but Oviosu hopes it will be in the first half of the year. He does not expect “full-scale civil war” to break out in Ethiopia, where the company has about 40 people on the ground. Fighting between government forces and the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front “won’t impede our plans.”

READ MORE African countries are adopting crypto faster than their global counterparts