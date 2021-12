Hichilema’s United Party for National Development (UPND) swept to victory after 23 years in opposition thanks to growing resentment of the former ruling Patriotic Front (PF) by ordinary Zambians who wanted “change.”

The people wanted change

His populist elections campaign promises resonated very well with most Zambians, especially the youth desperate for jobs. This ultimately catalysed Lungu’s fall.

“If we have to give a benefit of doubt, I would say 9 out 10,” says Vice-President Mutale Nalumango in her reflection of the first 100 days of the UPND in office.