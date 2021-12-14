In a wide-ranging interview on the sidelines of the Intra-African Trade Fair, Patel gives The Africa Report insights about his thinking on how South African development finance institutions (DFIs) can fit into the continental trade agreement. The minister also speaks about where opportunities lay in the agreement for his country and about his ministry’s partners in government with regards to making the AfCFTA effective.
South Africa’s ‘decimated’ electronics sector could benefit from the AfCFTA – Patel
Cars, chocolate, customs harmonisation... South African trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel tells The Africa Report that the country can help use its pools of capital to help stitch together the continent, give substance to the African Continental Free Trade Area, and help local companies venture north of the Limpopo river.