INSTITUTION BUILDING

AfCFTA secretary general Wamkele Mene lays out his vision for continental trade

By Xolisa Phillip
Posted on Thursday, 16 December 2021 19:05

Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the AfCFTA
Brick by brick, Wamkele Mene is building the institution set to guide Africa's economic integration. Step one, create a team of trade negotiators who can help smooth the inevitable tensions in national trading priorities and help Africa create common positions when faced with heavyweight foreign trading blocs.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat has now received permission from the region’s leaders to recruit up to 350 officers, according to general secretary Wamkele Mene.

Just over a year in existence, the secretariat is entrusted with bringing the AfCFTA agreement to life as the technical implementation arm. The up to 350 officers would be trade specialists, including trade lawyers and economists, who will be instrumental in the successful implementation of the continental trade agreement.

The best and brightest

