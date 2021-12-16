AfCFTA secretary general Wamkele Mene lays out his vision for continental trade

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat has now received permission from the region’s leaders to recruit up to 350 officers, according to general secretary Wamkele Mene.

Just over a year in existence, the secretariat is entrusted with bringing the AfCFTA agreement to life as the technical implementation arm. The up to 350 officers would be trade specialists, including trade lawyers and economists, who will be instrumental in the successful implementation of the continental trade agreement.

The best and brightest