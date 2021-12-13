Nigeria: Why President Buhari won’t sack Attorney General Malami

In the latest scandal to swirl around Abubakar Malami, Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, journalists in Abuja reported that a syndicate in his department had been illegally selling assets forfeited to the federal government.

As usual, a swift rebuttal was issued by Malami’s spokesman, Umar Gwandu, adding that the minister has quickly set up a committee to investigate the media reports.

Political journalists have lost count of the number of scandals, large and small, linked to Malami in his role as Attorney General; some accusing him of incompetence, some of political skulduggery, others of negligence and dishonesty.

Some of critics allege that he has mishandled legal cases over the $2 billion OPL245 oil block or the $9bn P & ID judgment debt on a non-existent gas project; both could cause serious harm to Nigeria.