Nigeria: Why President Buhari won’t sack Attorney General Malami

Covid: Global North’s power plays impede transparency amid pandemic
On 24 November, the South African government announced the discovery of the new omicron variant. Two days later, the World Health Organisation ... (WHO) designated omicron as a variant of concern based on the evidence that several of its mutations could potentially affect its level of infectiousness and the severity of Covid-19 that individuals experience. However, following South Africa’s announcement of the discovery of this new variant, travel restrictions were swiftly imposed on them by the UK.