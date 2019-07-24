GIAP and others bet big on African real estate

ArcellorMittal: What is eating South Africa’s steel sector?
Steel giant unveils major restructuring plan to cope with growing challenges at home, and abroad.
By Charlotte Mathews
Posted on Wednesday, 24 July 2019 11:40
Extracting value from property in Africa requires a longer time horizon, according to Thomas Reilly, managing director of Growthpoint Investec African Properties (GIAP), in an interview with The Africa Report.
GIAP is a joint venture between Growthpoint Properties and Investec Asset Management that has the backing of the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation. It launched operations in 2018.
The company is banking on real estate investment trusts (REITs), a vehicle for investing in income generating properties, to be a game changer for the continent.
“They will provide a platform and mechanism for local capital to invest in the real estate sector,” Reilly says.
Many African property investors are expecting the gradual roll-out of REITs across Africa to deliver several benefits, including:
In Ghana, GIAP has commented on draft REIT legislation and has started to play a role in stimulating the growth of REITs.
“It will not happen in the short term. It takes time to get the legislation agreed and approved, put the appropriate structures in place and allow the markets to develop,” explains Reilly.
Another property group, the Grit Real Estate Income Group has identified potential investment opportunities in Africa worth $600m.
REITs across the continent “will create a platform for investment, a market for attracting co-investment and will provide a framework for improved real estate liquidity”, said Grit’s CEO, Bronwyn Corbett, last month.
These investments come despite a downturn in some African property prices, and currency and liquidity issues. Other major property investors on the continent, like STANLIB, AttAfrica and Resilient Africa, are writing down the value of their property holdings, or exiting the African market entirely, except for South Africa.
“Markets are cyclical and investors need the flexibility to be able to ride through those cycles, so the timing of entry is extremely important. Many of those who have suffered losses invested at the peak of the cycle 3-5 years ago and there has been a significant downturn since then, sometimes by as much as 30%. Growthpoint Investec has the advantage that it is investing now, not at the peak of the market,” adds Reilly.
“Over time, local currencies may play an increased role and a critical element from the point of view of a group using leverage is to mitigate risk through matching the currency composition of debt to revenue. Where we have local currency earnings, our debt will be matched appropriately,” said Reilly
Bottom line: Africa’s turbulent property markets are still attracting huge investment from major players who think it’s the right time to get involved.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.