Nigeria’s mining code overhaul needs improved northern security to succeed

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo announced plans to revise the code in November. Critics argue that the code has stifled investment in Nigerian mining, which accounts for just 0.3% of GDP.

The country’s mineral endowment includes gold, tin, iron ore, lead, zinc, barite and bitumen. In the north, security for mining operations is undermined by Islamic insurgency and clashes between farmers and herders over land. About 80% of mining in the northwest is conducted illegally by local artisans, according to the Institute of Security Studies. The ISS says gold mining is a root cause of violence in the region.