DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Mineral Potential

Nigeria’s mining code overhaul needs improved northern security to succeed

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 10:13

Nigerian vice-president Yemi Osinbajo has announced plans to overhaul the country's mining code. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)

Nigeria’s first revision of its mining code since 2007 needs to be accompanied by better mining security in the north of the country, if the industry is to reach its potential.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo announced plans to revise the code in November. Critics argue that the code has stifled investment in Nigerian mining, which accounts for just 0.3% of GDP.

The country’s mineral endowment includes gold, tin, iron ore, lead, zinc, barite and bitumen. In the north, security for mining operations is undermined by Islamic insurgency and clashes between farmers and herders over land. About 80% of mining in the northwest is conducted illegally by local artisans, according to the Institute of Security Studies. The ISS says gold mining is a root cause of violence in the region.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business