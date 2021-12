MTN Uganda, a subsidiary of South Africa’s MTN Group, arguably the richest company in Uganda – with a net worth of more than $1.2trn – completed a record Initial Public Offer (IPO) on 6 December 2021 and started trading on the stock market.

Attaining frontier market status would put Uganda on the radar of large institutional investors that currently ignore smaller and less liquid exchanges; and the hope is that the listing of Airtel in 2022 will help get the country to the goal.

A record