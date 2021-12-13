Zimbabwe: Chamisa’s MDC will use diaspora cash to fight by-elections

DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

By Farai Shawn Matiashe
Posted on Monday, 13 December 2021 10:42

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change leader Nelson Chamisa attends a media briefing in Harare
Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa attends a media briefing in Harare, Zimbabwe, January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

As Zimbabwe heads towards 2023 general elections, the by-elections of April 2022 will be critical in determining the popularity of the MDC Alliance and that of their firebrand leader Nelson Chamisa. They present an opportunity for the MDC Alliance to show who really runs Zimbabwe’s opposition politics. 

Zimbabwe has not been holding by-elections since 2020 citing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are 28 National Assembly and 105 local authority seats vacant due to the recall of MDC Alliance Members of Parliament and councillors by the breakaway MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora, as well as through deaths of MPs.

The MDC Alliance has been accusing the MDC-T of working with the ruling party, Zanu PF to destabilise the main opposition party through the recalls and the use of force to seize its party headquarters.

