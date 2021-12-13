Zimbabwe: Chamisa’s MDC will use diaspora cash to fight by-elections

Zimbabwe has not been holding by-elections since 2020 citing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are 28 National Assembly and 105 local authority seats vacant due to the recall of MDC Alliance Members of Parliament and councillors by the breakaway MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora, as well as through deaths of MPs.

The MDC Alliance has been accusing the MDC-T of working with the ruling party, Zanu PF to destabilise the main opposition party through the recalls and the use of force to seize its party headquarters.