Zimbabwe: New $50 levy on smartphones is a crackdown on telecoms

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube proposed the new $50 levy on 25 November 2021 in Parliament as part of his national budget for next year.

“Whereas imported cellular telephone handsets attract modest customs duty of 25%, the funds realised, however, point to evasion of the customs duty due to the nature of the items, which can easily be concealed,” Ncube told Parliament. “In order to curb tax evasion, I propose to introduce a levy of $50, which will be collected prior to registration of new cellular handsets by Mobile Network Providers.”