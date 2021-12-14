DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Tax Fight

Zimbabwe: New $50 levy on smartphones is a crackdown on telecoms

By Farai Shawn Matiashe
Posted on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 10:18

Zimbabwean Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube looks on before the swearing in of new cabinet ministers at State House in Harare
Zimbabwean Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube looks on before the swearing in of new cabinet ministers at State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

In 2022, Zimbabwe’s telecom operators will have to collect tax on new smartphones as the cash-strapped government desperately looks for revenue.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube proposed the new $50 levy on 25 November 2021 in Parliament as part of his national budget for next year.

“Whereas imported cellular telephone handsets attract modest customs duty of 25%, the funds realised, however, point to evasion of the customs duty due to the nature of the items, which can easily be concealed,” Ncube told Parliament. “In order to curb tax evasion, I propose to introduce a levy of $50, which will be collected prior to registration of new cellular handsets by Mobile Network Providers.”

