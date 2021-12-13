DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Mali: “If Wagner was not Russian, the reaction would have been different” – Babacar Gaye

By Marième Soumaré, in Dakar
Posted on Monday, 13 December 2021 15:35

General Babacar Gaye in Damascus
General Babacar Gaye in Damascus, May 2012 © REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

The Dakar Forum - an open space for discussions on security issues - has left Senegal's General Babacar Gaye satisfied. The former chief of staff of the Senegalese army, a seasoned military veteran of peacekeeping operations who regularly participates in such events and conferences on collective security, is pleased to see that the heads of state have "set the tone" of the meeting.

From South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, who bluntly denounced the “greed” of European countries on the issue of vaccines against Covid-19, to that of his Nigerian counterpart Mohamed Bazoum on the fight against terrorism, the Forum allowed African leaders to express themselves on the health and security situation on the continent.

The former head of the Minusca also heard the criticism of the chair of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, judging the current peacekeeping model to be “obsolete”.

He spoke to us at the end of the meeting.

