Mali: “If Wagner was not Russian, the reaction would have been different” – Babacar Gaye

From South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, who bluntly denounced the “greed” of European countries on the issue of vaccines against Covid-19, to that of his Nigerian counterpart Mohamed Bazoum on the fight against terrorism, the Forum allowed African leaders to express themselves on the health and security situation on the continent.

The former head of the Minusca also heard the criticism of the chair of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, judging the current peacekeeping model to be “obsolete”.

He spoke to us at the end of the meeting.