Kenya’s increasingly vulnerable credit profile

ArcelorMittal: What is eating South Africa’s steel sector?
Steel giant unveils major restructuring plan to cope with growing challenges at home, and abroad.
By Morris Kiruga, in Nairobi
Posted on Wednesday, 24 July 2019 19:19
Kenya is working towards reducing government debt through fiscal consolidation, and a eurobond issuance, allowing it space to deal with growing liquidity problems, according to credit ratings agency Moody’s.
The East African country wants to roll out new roads, railways and other massive infrastructure projects to grow its economy, drive business and curb unemployment. It needs to raise $4bn per year.
“Domestic liquidity pressures in Kenya are intensifying, but yields remain stable for now,” said Lucie Villa, Moody’s analyst and the report’s co-author.
Kenya’s debt burden is expected to stabilise just below 60% of GDP in the medium term, according to Moody’s.
Nearly two years ago, Kenya put a cap on loan interest rates, drastically shrinking credit to the private sector. This resulted in banks purchasing more government debt.
Treasury wants to repeal the interest cap, hoping to convince parliament that this is damaging growth. While it may reduce the high risk of default, allowing banks to give bigger loans to the private sector, removing the cap would also intensify the government’s liquidity problems.
“Kenya’s credit profile is increasingly vulnerable to any deterioration in the banking sector or adverse market sentiment,” said Villa
The Kenyan government is also hurting local business by delaying payment to a rising number of service providers.
Kenya is also facing major revenue collections gaps that are likely to widen to 2% by 2021.
Kenya’s recent economic growth is among the success stories in East Africa. Moody’s also reviewed the 2019/2020 budgets of five East African countries, noting:
Bottom line: Kenya’s growth is becoming increasingly difficult without access to cheap money. The government is hoping to woo investors with promises of easy credit and business-friendly laws to stimulate the economy.
